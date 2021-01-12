Kurt Angle says he had a "better career" in TNA than in WWE

Kurt Angle has gone on record saying he believes he had a "better career" in TNA than he did in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast where he delved into his move from WWE to TNA in 2006, and the success he enjoyed in the promotion.

“I actually had a better career there,” said Angle. “I hate to admit it because WWE was the big company, but I got better. I was only in the business six and a half years when I switched to TNA, and that was the prime of my career. I mean, my matches with Samoa Joe, Sting, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, all those guys, I had a really great career there."

“As much as I love WWE, that was so much better. The crazy thing is, I always say this, but I don’t know how true it is, I wish that I would have done, there’s a part of me that wishes I would have stayed in WWE during those years because there were more people, more eyes watching that product than TNA’s. A lot of people missed a lot of my career.” - H/T Colin Tessier, Wrestle Zone.

However, Kurt Angle didn't skip the details regarding the toll his time in TNA took on his body. Angle is recognised as having upped his in-ring game significantly during his time with TNA.

“I [took] it up a notch, started doing crazier stuff, you know, dives off the stage and moonsaults off the top rope, and I took a lot of chances,” said Angle. “I beat my body up pretty badly. I didn’t start slowing down until about 2014-15, [that’s] when I started containing myself and doing safer moves, being real safe and basic, more basic is what I did.”

Kurt Angle left WWE in 2006 under unpleasant circumstances

If things aren’t working out for you, stop doing the same thing over and over again each day. Change things up. Make adjustments to better yourself. Making that change will improve your life for the better, at the very least. Show the world who you were meant to be. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 10, 2021

Kurt Angle was suffering with a painkiller and alcohol addiction in 2006, which led to the Olympic Gold medallist sharing an awkward confrontation with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, after he sent his boss a string of hateful text messages.

“So, he showed me all of these messages, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,’ I actually said this stuff. He stood up, took his jacket off, and said, ‘You want to kick my a*s, let’s go right now.’ I was like ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe Vince McMahon wants to beat my a*s.’" H/T TalkSPORT.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Kurt Angle and WWE are on good terms again. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and has since retired from active competition.

Kurt Angle was due to appear on RAW Legends Night, but was unable to attend due to "prior engagements."