"One of the best workers in the business" - Kurt Angle praises current WWE star

Kurt Angle has given his honest opinion on Brock Lesnar’s ability as a WWE in-ring performer.

The two men were involved in one of WWE’s most prominent feuds in 2003. The storyline included the infamous WrestleMania 19 moment when Lesnar defeated Angle moments after he botched a Shooting Star Press.

Speaking on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, the Olympic gold medallist only had good things to say about his former in-ring rival.

“He’s one of the best workers in the business,” Angle said. “Very light, he knows how to go. He knows psychology. The kid, he picked it up very quickly and he was really talented. Very mature for his age back then because he was only like 22 years old when he started in WWE. He always had it. He was a great talent. One of the best.” [3:36-4:00]

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle faced each other in four televised WWE singles matches, with both men winning twice. The Beast Incarnate won 5-4 in a 60-minute Ironman match on the September 18, 2003, episode of SmackDown, making it their final televised one-on-one contest in WWE.

Who will Kurt Angle's legendary rival Brock Lesnar face next?

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It looked as though the definitive finish to the match signaled an end to the storyline. However, Lesnar recently returned after a two-month absence to confront The Tribal Chief once again.

WWE confirmed last week that the long-term enemies will face each other in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 30. The event is set to be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reigns’ only previous televised Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense came against Riddle on the June 17 episode of SmackDown.

Please credit the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Brock Lesnar dethrone Roman Reigns? Yes No 0 votes so far