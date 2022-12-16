Kurt Angle says dream match against 65-year-old legend would end in a "quick finish" (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle spoke to wrestling legend Bill Apter, where he discussed facing some dream opponents as well as RAW superstar Chad Gable. One dream opponent was unsurprisingly the legendary Bret Hart - who he has never squared off with.

Bret Hart is now 65 years old, but in 1990s, he was considered the most proficient wrestler in the world. Many wrestlers were inspired by Bret Hart, considering him the ultimate all-round star that WWE had in the 1990s along with Shawn Michaels.

Kurt Angle told Bill Apter that if a match against Bret Hart ever happened, fans would be surprised to see a quick finish rather than a dominant one:

"Well, we would be trading off technique-for-technique, wrestling move for wrestling move. It would be more of a chess match because it would be difficult to beat Bret Hart and it would be difficult to beat Kurt Angle. It would go back and forth, and it would be a see-saw match. And I think the fans would be surprised at the finish because I don't think it would be a dominating finish - I think it would be a quick finish." (2:10-2:37)

Angle said that the finish would likely be a roll-up, and described it as a chess match:

"A roll-up or something like that. I don't think either of us would be dumb enough to beat. So Bret [Hart] and I, it's really hard to beat either one of us, so it would be a chess match." (2:38-3:02)

You can watch the full video below:

Bret Hart once dreamed about facing Kurt Angle

It shouldn't come as a surprise that even Bret Hart has been vocal about wanting to face Angle in the past. Unfortunately, for the two, Bret Hart was in the final years of his wrestling career when Angle got his start.

One thing is for sure - the two men were the two best technical wrestlers of their time. In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Bret Hart revealed that he had a dream about wrestling Angle:

"I think it was somebody else besides Brock Lesnar. I want to think it might have been Kurt Angle... I remember having a dream and I had Kurt Angle in a headlock... I think I even told Kurt about that story that I dreamed about wrestling." [10:35 - 11:35]

Who would have won the dream match between the two legends? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

