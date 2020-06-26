Kurt Angle sends an epic message to Undertaker, references real-life physical altercation

This may be the best reaction to The Undertaker's retirement we've seen thus far!

Undertaker and Kurt Angle were involved in an altercation in 2002.

Undertaker and Kurt Angle.

The Undertaker seemingly retired at the end of the Last Ride docuseries, and WWE has also played it up by running with the #ThankYouTaker hashtag on social media. WWE pushed the same hashtag after The Undertaker's WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns, which was initially set to be his swan song.

However, Undertaker continued to wrestle, but he may now finally be done with his in-ring career. At least, that's what The Undertaker claims as he doesn't have the desire to step inside the ring anymore.

The reactions to The Undertaker's retirement have been coming from all corners of the entire pro wrestling community, and Kurt Angle is the latest name to join the list.

The Olympic Gold medalist took to Instagram and sent a message to The Undertaker in which he referenced Undertaker trying to choke him out for real during the infamous 'Plane Ride from Hell'. Angle ended the post with the customary hashtags.

You can check out Angle's IG post below:

Undertaker nearly choked out Kurt Angle during the 'Plane Ride from Hell'

The specific incident happened during the ill-fated plane ride from the UK to the USA in 2002, which had talents and crew members.

Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon engaged in a playful fight during the flight and The Undertaker, who was sleeping during the time, woke up to see Angle and the WWE Boss in a furious physical altercation.

Oblivious to the backstory, Undertaker went on to lock in a choke on Angle. Here's what Undertaker had to say about the incident during his appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions:

"They were going at it, and it was a chartered plane, so they had all the big first-class seats. So I could get my legs stretched out, I was in the first row after the first class, and it was the flight from hell. "I was out, and they were at my feet. So I come to, and I see Kurt on Vince, and I went, 'Oh hell no!' So I locked [Kurt], and I was in tight. Finally, Kurt was like, 'Take…Take' He could barely get it out. 'You're choking me.' Then somebody by that time said they were just playing and I let go, sat back down in my seat and went back out." H/t WrestlingInc

A majority of the fans may know about the 'Plane Ride from Hell', and if you don't, we highly recommend that you go and read up on it.

Regarding the Undertaker's future, while he has stated that he doesn't intend to wrestle again, he didn't rule out the possibility of returning once again. He would consider it if Vince McMahon was in a pinch. As for Kurt Angle, the former WWE Champion was recently released from the company, but he could be one of the names who gets rehired soon.