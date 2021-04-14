Kushida defeats Santos Escobar to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion

WWE NXT delivered a shocking title change tonight when Kushida defeated Santos Escobar to become the new Cruiserweight Champion.

Escobar announced on social media earlier this week that he was issuing an open challenge for his NXT Cruiserweight Championship on tonight's show.

When Escobar and the rest of Legado Del Fantasma hit the ring tonight, the champion didn't even get to finish his sentence about the open challenge. Kushida quickly accepted the challenge, and the match was made official.

Kushida wins his first title in WWE during tonight's NXT

Santos Escobar was overconfident, sending his stablemates away and wrestling the match without backup at ringside. His previous win over Jordan Devlin in the Ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver seemingly fueled the champion's ego.

Kushida and Escobar had an incredible back and forth match. They got the crowd really into every spot and near fall. It really was a showcase that displayed just how talented these two athletes are.

The finish came during a series of rollups. Kushida got the last one and scored a three-count to win his first championship in WWE. The Capitol Wrestling Center crowd went mad over the title change as not many probably expected it.

Following the match on NXT, Kushida was shown backstage in the Trainer's Room, where NXT General Manager William Regal congratulated him. They were interrupted by Jordan Devlin, who made it clear that when he returns to WWE NXT in the future that he will be coming after Kushida and the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

What did you think of Kushida winning the NXT Cruisweight title tonight? Did the title change surprise you? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.