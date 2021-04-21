Kushida issues open challenge for tonight; updated WWE NXT preview

It sounds like there will be another Cruiserweight title defense on WWE NXT tonight.

Last week, Santos Escobar issued an open challenge for his NXT Cruiserweight Championship, which Kushida answered. The match led to Kushida capturing the title for the first time.

Earlier today, he took to social media to announce that he, too, will be hosting an open challenge tonight on WWE NXT. Tweeting out:

"Tonight, I'm repaying the favor. I'm issuing an open challenge for MY Cruiserweight Title *watch emoji* *pointing finger emoji* @WWENXT #WWENXT"

Yesterday, WWE NXT announced that there would be a championship celebration for Kushida on tonight's show. There is no indication yet if that segment is still on or has been replaced with this match instead. Is it wise for Kushida to host another open challenge tonight? Tune in to find out.

Sarray makes her WWE NXT debut tonight

Also on tonight's show, Sarray will make her WWE NXT debut.

Sarray (formerly known as Sareee) is a popular Joshi wrestler from Japan who WWE has been after for several years now.

Now part of the black and gold brand, Sarray will help NXT establish itself as having the best women's division in the United States.

Here is everything currently scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE NXT:

Are you excited for WWE NXT tonight? Which match or segment are you most looking forward to? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.