LA Knight admits that he misses 27-year-old WWE RAW star

LA Knight was asked to name the WWE RAW star that he misses the most. He mentioned Bron Breakker, as the two stars have been on separate brands for a year.

Ad

The Intercontinental Champion joined SmackDown on the February 16, 2024, episode of the show after his successful run in NXT. He was drafted to the red brand in April last year, while The Megastar has spent his entire run on the main roster on SmackDown.

During a recent appearance on Gorilla Position, LA Knight mentioned Bron Breakker as the person on WWE RAW that he misses the most. He revealed that the IC Champion is a goofball offscreen.

Ad

Trending

"God, he would love for me to say this. The first person that popped into my mind, he's going to love that I say this is, uh, Braun Breakker. He's such a goof. But, yeah, yeah — in the best way," said Knight. (18:30-18:42)

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan thinks LA Knight should drop the IC Title to Jacob Fatu

The Megastar's next Intercontinental Championship defense will take place at WrestleMania 41 against Jacob Fatu. Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan stated that he should drop the title to Jacob Fatu.

"He's got to do the honors for Jacob because Jacob is the next big thing as we all know, right? So, I think this would be good for LA Knight if he makes him look like a beast and a monster and really gets Jacob over, I hope WWE sees that and goes, 'Okay, we have a guy that can work with anybody we throw at him.' And I hope they give him something in the main event picture, you know, as a reward or something," he said.

Ad

Knight will be entering WrestleMania as champion for the first time in his career. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll walk out with the gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More