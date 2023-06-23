LA Knight won't become a top guy until WWE lets him into the "inner circle", says former superstar

LA Knight has gotten over with the WWE Universe to an amazing degree and is garnering some of the best reactions on the roster. However, to ascend to the next level, Ryback believes Knight needs the support of the people that matter the most within WWE.

After a brief stint as a manager, LA Knight has truly come into his own as a singles superstar. He has captivated the audience with his charisma, microphone skills, and sound in-ring work.

Ryback recalled meeting LA Knight and felt that the 40-year-old star knew how to get a good reaction from the crowd. The former Intercontinental Champion stated that he liked all the different facets of Knight's on-screen act but warned fans who wish to see WWE get behind the talented wrestler.

Ryback explained on his podcast that LA Knight would only become a prominent name if the sports entertainment giant wants it to happen.

"I have met him before; he is a very nice guy. I think he has a pretty good understanding of how to get over, and in doing so, with the catchphrases and the different things that the people are getting with, he is getting strong reactions. A lot of this is going to depend if they let him into that inner circle and they let him become a bigger star. We've seen this time and time again. If they don't want it, he is going to get cooled off." [From 35:00 onwards]

Ryback says LA Knight has done a fantastic job getting over with WWE fans

The former WWE Superstar was impressed by LA Knight's momentum and highlighted that he'd done it without having a significant amount of wins on TV.

Ryback noted that, just by appearing consistently, Knight had won the fans over and looked like one of the best talents in WWE.

Ryback felt that LA Knight still had some time until he started losing steam; however, he added that WWE would eventually have to pull the trigger on giving him a career-defining moment.

"Lot of momentum with him right now. The crowd is really getting into him. It seems like he is organically getting over despite not, he is not just winning every week, but he's being featured every week, and I'm really interested in seeing where this all goes. There's a window with this. They are putting him in the Money in the Bank, and like, as long as he's got a really good showing, he can lose. He doesn't have to win all the time. He just has to keep getting featured and get certain wins at certain times." [36:20 - 37:00]

Did you check out the latest statement regarding the proposed Ryback vs. Goldberg match? You can read more on that here.

Please credit The Ryback Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes