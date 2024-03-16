LA Knight breaks silence after AJ Styles' brutal attack on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar LA Knight sent a strong message to the former WWE Champion AJ Styles after Friday Night SmackDown.

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, The Phenomenal One flew to Australia just to cost The Megastar the opportunity to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40.

With intense animosity between the two men, they are eager to get their hands on each other inside the ring. During the latest episode of the blue brand, Knight challenged the former World Champion to a match at WrestleMania XL.

Things quickly turned haywire after AJ Styles brutally attacked the 41-year-old star from behind with a steel chair and accepted his challenge.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former Million Dollar Champion shared a video breaking his silence following the attack from The Phenomenal One on SmackDown. LA Knight said the next time he comes face-to-face with AJ Styles, he will splatter him into the ground. The Megastar also stated that he would make Styles pay for his actions at WrestleMania 40.

Check out The Megastar's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE legend isn't feeling the AJ Styles-LA Knight WrestleMania feud

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared that he is not thrilled with the intense feud between Styles and Knight.

The fans are waiting for the former WWE Champion and the former Million Dollar Champion to settle their beef at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell explained why he was underwhelmed and did not feel the chemistry between the former TNA stars.

"I like LA Knight. I like his interviews. I like AJ. Them together, remember I talk a lot about feeling chemistry. I just didn't feel it with those guys. They are going to have a good match, yeah I got it. But then, you know, my anticipation of them having a match, 'meh,' it's not there," he said.

Check out the full episode below:

Only time will tell if Knight and Styles go into war at this year's Showcase of the Immortals and steal the show.

What did you think of LA Knight's message to AJ Styles? Sound off using the discuss button.