LA Knight breaks silence about burying the hatchet with former WWE Champion

LA Knight self-admittedly feels he has established his place in WWE today, and that is because of his United States Championship win at SummerSlam. The event was also where Knight and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash set aside their differences and decided to bury the hatchet.

A year ago, Nash had made some remarks about The Megastar which outraged the latter's fans. Whenever asked to respond, Knight usually maintained his silence. However, he did open up on the subject in early 2024. The 41-year-old felt that Nash was trying to hurt his livelihood.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer clarified that his comments on his podcast were not made with the intention to hurt the wrestler's career, further revealing that the two had met during SummerSlam and engaged in a healthy conversation. Now speaking to Mail Online, LA Knight has corroborated Nash's story of their backstage meeting at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

"It’s funny because he came up while I was sitting in catering, talking to a couple of guys, and he came up, and I felt this hand on my back, and he said hello and we talked for a minute. He was asking about the match, and everything was cool and hunky dory," said Knight.

The Megastar added that he felt no need to continue their hostility as the former WWE Champion had taken the initiative to approach him. He further noted that the latter was a "sweetheart" during their recent interaction and that he duly responded similarly.

"I am a mirror in a lot of ways – I give back whatever I receive. We could talk trash, and whatever he says on the podcast or what I say here and there, it could go either way. If he had come in talking, you know, craziness or whatever, I’d have probably responded in that regard. But he was a sweetheart, and I was a sweetheart right back," he added.

Last year in November, The Megastar got to headline Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. He reflected on this high-profile match after winning the United States Championship, stating that it was too soon for him to work a main event program.

US Champion LA Knight declared an open challenge for next week's WWE SmackDown

LA Knight had his first successful title defense this past Friday after winning the belt from Logan Paul at SummerSlam. He defeated Santos Escobar. Knight then disclosed that there will be an open challenge next week for his belt.

Knight remains an incredibly popular superstar among the masses, drawing loud reactions in every arena. Who steps up next to challenge the 41-year-old's first title reign bears watching.

