LA Knight celebrates his New Year party with 40-year-old former WWE Superstar

WWE star LA Knight was spotted partying with a former company superstar and veteran, Chris Masters.

Masters was a part of WWE in the early 2000s. He had a decent first run with the company, where he feuded with Shawn Micheals, John Cena, and many other top talents. The Masterpiece was released from the Stamford-based company in 2007. After a brief stint on the independent circuit, Masters returned to WWE in 2009 before leaving in 2011.

Taking to Instagram, Masters posted a photo alongside Knight. The 40-year-old wrestler also sent a three-word message.

"LA New Years," wrote Masters.

Check out Masters' Instagram post:

LA Knight was picked as Teddy Long's Male Wrestler of the Year for 2023

2023 was a breakout year for The Megastar, as he had the privilege of teaming up with John Cena and even challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Westling Time Machine, Teddy Long picked The Megastar as his Male Wrestler of the Year. The former SmackDown General Manager said:

"I'd have to say LA Knight because he has started to come a long way in a short time, but that lets you know that he really wants it. When you really want this, you do everything in your power to accomplish it. So I see him doing that, so LA Knight is my guy."

Across the past few months, Knight has established himself as one of the most popular superstars on the main roster. At Fastlane 2023, he teamed up with Cena to defeat The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

This led to Knight unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in November 2023. However, The Megastar is far from done with The Tribal Chief.

At SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Knight will face Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Match to decide the new number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Did you enjoy Knight's 2023 run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.