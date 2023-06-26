LA Knight cuts heartfelt promo at WWE show [VIDEO]

WWE Superstar LA Knight left wrestling fans speechless with a heartwarming promo during a recent house show.

The latest Sunday Stunner show took place in Mobile, Alabama, on June 25. The event was held at the Mobile Civic Center and included numerous top RAW and SmackDown stars.

The Megastar locked horns with LWO's Santos Escobar at the show and surprisingly suffered a defeat. Before the bout, LA Knight took the microphone and delivered a passionate promo ahead of Money in the Bank 2023.

Knight mentioned that he has been in WWE for a while now and was done being the underdog. The former Million Dollar Champion also warned his MITB opponents Logan Paul, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest, and Butch that they didn't stand a chance against him.

"WWE, not a long time ago, but from day one, I said anybody out there with a championship, keep your eyes open because I'm coming for you. Now here I stand, Sunday Stunner; we're only six days away out from Money in the Bank. And I'll tell you like this, six men standing in that ring, each of them thinking they got a shot, but nah, nah!" Knight said. [0:00 - 0:35]

LA Knight added that wrestling fans were not doing favors by supporting him because he is a self-made WWE Superstar. The Megastar vouched to win the 2023 MITB briefcase as he sent a warning to current world champions Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

"As a matter of fact, I got here by myself. I got here by my da*n self. You can shoo me, you can boo me, you can do anything you want, but at the end of the day, I'm a self-made man. YEAH! Money in the Bank - Step one, I roll into London, I reach up, I grab that case, and from then on, whether it's Seth [Rollins] or Roman Reigns [video cuts]." [1:02 - 1:34]

LA Knight calls out Peter Rosenberg for his recent claim

Former 24/7 Champion Peter Rosenberg recently stated that The Megastar is "reportedly" becoming popular among fans.

During the most recent edition of the Rosenberg Radio show, LA Knight addressed the host and demanded Rosenberg to explain the use of the word "reportedly" in his statement.

"Hold on. I gotta cut you off right there now. I gotta go ahead and extend you on your change of position because somebody just sent me a video a couple of days ago; you [Peter Rosenberg] were like, 'He's reportedly over.' I said, 'Reportedly?' I said what's reportedly? You either watch the show, or you don't, so either he's or he isn't. What do you mean, reportedly?" Knight asked.

Rosenberg responded that he had not attended any recent WWE events to observe the fans' enthusiasm for LA Knight. As a result, the former 24/7 Champion stated that Knight was "reportedly" getting over with fans.

It remains to be seen if the former Million Dollar Champion can secure the prestigious briefcase and earn a title shot on July 1.

