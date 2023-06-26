LA Knight discusses how mocking a WWE official backstage helped him develop his catchphrase

LA Knight discussed how mocking a WWE official during his early days helped him develop his catchphrase.

LA Knight is one of the most charismatic and entertaining WWE Superstars on the entire roster. He possesses the insane ability to draw a reaction from the crowd with his actions.

Knight is known for his catchphrases that have garnered a lot of attention. One of his catchphrases "yeah" is his most popular catchphrase that he carried over from his days in TNA.

Speaking to Rosenberg Radio, LA Knight discussed the origins of his catchphrase. He described how mocking a WWE official helped him develop the catchphrase.

"I don’t remember the exact origin but I think I’m pretty sure what happened was like one of the coaches there would like be telling us something and I would always just kind of be like, you know, how some people go ‘uh-huh uh-huh’. I would just be like ‘yeah yeah’ and he’d kind of like he’d kind of pushed back on me and he’s like ‘what’ as though I was like being a smart ass or something and so then I started leaning into it and so then when he’d start saying stuff I go ‘yeah!’"

He continued:

"Back then for whatever reason don’t know why randomly I would just go ‘everybody’ and now people started saying it back to me and so when they’d start saying it back to me as we’re walking through the Performance center, I didn’t want to say it back to him so I’d go ‘yeah!’" [15:54 - 16:47]

LA Knight also went into detail about another one of his catchphrases

Another one of LA Knight's catchphrases has gained a lot of traction in recent times. Whenever he gets on the mic, he starts by saying "let me talk to you".

During the same interview, LA Knight went into detail about how this catchphrase came to be.

“Let me talk to you kind of happened out of an accident. It was in 2010. I was tagging with Brian Cage at the time and we were out in California and the interviewer…..I felt like the interviewer was just interviewing Brian way too long and so finally when they brought them I said ‘let me talk to you' and I was like ‘oh man that might a good little that might be a good start’ and so I just started using it and eventually it’s just kind of become a thing” [15:08 - 15:44]

LA Knight will compete against Ricochet, Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, Santos Escobar, and Butch in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

