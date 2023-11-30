LA Knight to have "fresh" feud with major WWE Superstar following recent return after long absence would be great, says veteran

LA Knight is the most over star in WWE today. His hype has already got him an Undisputed WWE Universal Title shot against Roman Reigns.

However, wrestling veteran Sylvain Grenier believes Knight feuding with CM Punk after the latter's return would be "fresh" and "great."

LA Knight is among the top and most popular superstars on the main roster. Meanwhile, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company last Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event after nearly nine years of absence. The two superstars have never shared the ring.

During a recent appearance on Cafe de Rene, Grenier addressed the possibility of seeing Knight square off against Punk. He claimed a feud between the two popular superstars would be "great."

"It can be a great great great new storyline and fresh and two guys are great talkers. I just hope LA could rise to the occasion," he said. [From 51:45 to 51:52]

Sylvain Grenier doesn't want to see CM Punk versus Gunther in WWE

During his first stint in the Stamford-based company, CM Punk shared the ring with several current superstars, including World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, many superstars have never squared off against The Best in the World, including Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

During the same episode of Cafe de Rene, Sylvain Grenier commented on the possibility of Punk going head-to-head with the leader of Imperium. He claimed it would be a "horrible match."

"Nah, don't. No, no, it's gonna be a horrible match. No, no, no, no, horrible," he said. [From 48:35 to 48:40]

Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. He has been holding the title for 537+ days. Last Saturday, he successfully defended his championship against The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames PLE.

