LA Knight just made a very classy gesture after picking up the win at Fastlane 2023

LA Knight teamed up with John Cena in the co-main event of Fastlane 2023 against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Following an incredible victory, The Megastar made an incredibly classy gesture.

It has been LA Knight who has come to the aid of John Cena during his feud against Jimmy and Solo. Finding himself outnumbered and needing a partner after AJ Styles was taken out, The Megastar stepped up to take that spot.

Knight passed with flying colors as he was the one who picked up the win for his team. But following the match, he didn't let John Cena raise his arm and raised the arm of the legend instead.

Expand Tweet

It was a classy gesture from LA Knight, who got the biggest reactions of the show by far. Nobody has been hotter on the WWE roster than him, and that's exactly why he was put in the spot that he was.

Expand Tweet

This has been the biggest storyline of his career so far, and many fans are hoping that once The Cenation Leader's run comes to an end, Knight will ultimately get a big singles push.

What did you think of his performance at Fastlane 2023? Let us know in the comments below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.