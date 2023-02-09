LA Knight to make first appearance after controversial match at Royal Rumble on another WWE star's channel

LA Knight is set to make an appearance for the first time since his controversial match against Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble.

At the Royal Rumble, things didn't quite pan out according to plan for LA Knight's match. While the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match sounded like an interesting concept, it fell short of delivering what was promised in some ways and has since been criticized by many wrestling professionals and the WWE Universe.

While Wyatt and Uncle Howdy teased a team-up on SmackDown following the Rumble, it remains to be seen where they go next after this. Meanwhile, it seems that Wyatt's feud with LA Knight is over for now. The latter might move on to other rivalries after this rivalry got him somewhat over with the fans because of his unique promo skills.

For the moment, though, LA Knight is set to appear in a video with Sheamus on the latter's YouTube channel. The latter has a channel called Celtic Warrior Workouts, where he often features fellow WWE Superstars.

In some of the latest videos, Butch and Ridge Holland were featured, while in the ones before that, Alpha Academy and Braun Strowman also appeared.

Now, Knight will appear on the show as well.

The superstar himself appeared eager as well, sharing a workout emoji while retweeting the post.

Could LA Knight face Stone Cold at WrestleMania?

Knight's character has seen him compared to a rather famous WWE legend - Stone Cold.

The star was talking to WrestleRant Radio recently, where he talked about sharing the ring with Stone Cold at WrestleMania 39.

"Hell yeah. You're talking about making a big noise, on a big stage, and with another big name. You can't do anything better than that, but then again, I don't know because there's lots of times where I'm like, 'Alright, there's nothing that can be bigger or better than this. This is what I wanna do,' and then something like this happens," said Knight.

This comes after there have been rumors of WWE trying to bring back Stone Cold for a match, and the star himself has jokingly teased a match.

Do you think Stone Cold will be at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

