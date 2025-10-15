  • home icon
  LA Knight makes a demand after losing big match on WWE RAW

LA Knight makes a demand after losing big match on WWE RAW

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 15, 2025 09:21 GMT
LA Knight is a former United States Champion [Image credits: star
LA Knight is a former United States Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram handle and wwe.com]

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently took to social media to send a message after his massive loss on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Megastar made a demand from fans.

On this week's edition of the red brand's show, LA Knight locked horns with CM Punk and Jey Uso in a number one contender's match to determine the challenger for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. In the last stages of the match, it seemed like Knight would go home with the win as he hit Punk with a BFT. However, as he went in for the pin, Jey pulled him out of the ring and threw him face-first into the steel steps.

The bout ultimately ended in Punk's favor after he hit The Yeet Master with a GTS and won via pinfall. LA Knight has now taken to Instagram to post a clip from his backstage segment with CM Punk before their showdown in the main event of WWE RAW. In his post's caption, The Megastar wrote a line from his backstage promo, demanding that fans accept "the isness" of him.

"Accept the isness of me. I am what is," he wrote.
Check out his Instagram post below.

Bill Apter believes LA Knight's character is changing in WWE

After last week's edition of WWE RAW, Bill Apter talked about LA Knight on an episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW. The veteran journalist highlighted how Knight didn't do his "usual schtick" on last week's red show.

Apter added that he believes The Megastar was slowly turning into a heel and he would like to call him a "heel babyface."

"It's unusual, but you've got four babyfaces here. You got The Usos, LA Knight, and CM Punk here. I'm finding this extremely intriguing where they're going with this, I really do. I feel at that beginning [sic] segment, LA Knight, he didn't do his usual schtick, going up on the ropes and L.A. Knight. I think LA Knight is on the road to becoming a heel. I'm gonna call him a heel babyface. He was more aggravating to me than any of the other ones in the ring there."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for LA Knight's future after his massive loss on WWE RAW.

