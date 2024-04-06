LA Knight opens up about arrest on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight was arrested by police a couple of weeks ago on WWE SmackDown when he invaded AJ Styles' home. The two are set to face each other at WrestleMania XL.

Knight's feud with Styles became personal after the Megastar came onto Styles' property, where the two brawled before police intervened. The Phenomenal One did not press any charges as they continued to attack each other ahead of their big match.

In an interview on Busted Open Radio, Knight opened up about his feud with Styles and how the arrest angle made things more interesting.

"I did an interview last night and somebody was like, 'Oh, this could be the sleeper match going into WrestleMania.' I'm like, that to me feels like a problem. Shouldn't be a sleeper, but you look at how star-studded this WrestleMania is and I kind of get it to a degree. But at the same time, I look at the last two weeks with what AJ and I have done, and I feel like we've actually all of a sudden got some eyes on us. I think between me going and getting arrested at his house, and last week with the whole security thing going on, I think we've picked up a little bit." [H/T Fightful]

LA Knight brawls with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania Media Day

Plenty of WWE Superstars were present earlier at WrestleMania Media Day, including LA Knight and AJ Styles. The two got into a pretty rough brawl in front of reporters and fans. They took each other down, with Styles even slamming Knight on the concrete.

Punches were more stiff, with Styles even getting a busted nose from the fight. It added another chapter to the story between the two former TNA stars. It started back in December when Styles returned to attack Knight on SmackDown. He was not happy about being replaced as John Cena's tag team partner at Fastlane.

The feud continued at the Royal Rumble with both stars failing to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4-Way match, which also involved Randy Orton.

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, AJ Styles cost LA Knight a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. It then led to a brawl at AJ's house, followed by the Megastar's security antics last week, and now a media day brawl.

