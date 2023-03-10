LA Knight reacts to receiving a pop from WWE Universe on SmackDown ahead of a huge match-up

WWE Superstar LA Knight reacted to receiving a massive pop from fans on last week's SmackDown. He is set for a Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match tomorrow night on SmackDown.

The former Million Dollar Champion will set foot inside the ring with two former WWE Champions, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, along with Xavier Woods and Karrion Kross.

Woods is a last-minute addition to the Fatal-5-Way match as he will replace his New Day member, Kofi Kingston. The winner of this match will get an opportunity to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Champion. The contest could potentially occur at WrestleMania 39, given the remaining spot.

Last week on SmackDown, McIntyre and Sheamus first had their fallout as both claimed their shots at Gunther's championship. However, LA Knight cut short the verbal smack of the two former world champions.

The 40-year-old star entered the arena and addressed if being talked about the Intercontinental title; he should be mentioned. As soon as he walked with a microphone in his hands, the WWE Universe gave him the loudest roar, which he didn't seem to get over.

"Feel that?? That's the undeniable #kavorka of LA Knight. #LAKnight #YEAH #Smackdown #Wrestlemania," he wrote.

Wrestling veteran Konnan urged WWE to push LA Knight immediately

Konnan recently urged WWE and Chief Content Officer Triple H to promote Knight.

In January, he competed in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event against Bray Wyatt. However, the former leader of Maximum Male Models fell short next to the former Universal Champion.

Last Friday, Knight faced Kofi Kingston on SmackDown. Regardless, he was defeated by the former WWE Champion. While speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan explained why Knight should have beaten Kingston. He also urged WWE to give the former Million Dollar Champion more opportunities.

"I don't understand why they had Kofi going over, and this is why I'm gonna tell you this because New Day is super over, okay. You're trying to get LA Knight over," Konnan said.

It remains to be seen if the 40-year-old WWE star will get his big break for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

