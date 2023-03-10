Kofi Kingston's replacement revealed for WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Kofi Kingston will be replaced by his tag team partner Xavier Woods in the Fatal Five-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match on SmackDown this Friday night.

The remaining competitors are Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, and LA Knight. The match was made after all the aforementioned superstars got into a brawl on the blue brand last week. The winner will be able to face Gunther for the coveted Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 39.

Kofi Kingston was originally set to compete in the match, but he was reportedly injured during last week's segment. Xavier Woods will be filling in for him, as WWE revealed on Twitter.

The company didn't officially announce Kofi's injury, but his recent post on social media seemingly confirmed that the former WWE Champion hurt his right leg.

is ready to fill in for New Day teammate Get ready for the Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match tomorrow night on #SmackDown @AustinCreedWins is ready to fill in for New Day teammate @TrueKofi with a huge opportunity! Will things be looking up up or down down for the 2021 #KingoftheRing winner? Get ready for the Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match tomorrow night on #SmackDown!@AustinCreedWins is ready to fill in for New Day teammate @TrueKofi with a huge opportunity! Will things be looking up up or down down for the 2021 #KingoftheRing winner? https://t.co/BhLqWmxZ6S

Who will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39?

The Ring General has held the prestigious Intercontinental Title for nearly 300 days now. He has defeated countless names, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, and Braun Strowman.

Gunther has dominated WWE SmackDown since arriving on the main roster last year. The former NXT star had an impressive and record-breaking 2022, which continued at this year's Royal Rumble match, where he entered the bout at the number one spot and went on to have an Iron Man performance lasting over 71 minutes.

During the Rumble match, Gunther came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar. In a recent interview, The Ring General stated that he would love to share the ring with The Beast Incarnate.

"[Me vs. Brock Lesnar] has to happen at some point. I guess I made him my personal biggest obstacle... I think that moment we had in the Rumble was great, because that was all I needed out of it; real life confirmation that the audience is up for that, that they want to see it," said Gunther.

Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Karrion Kross, or LA Knight would be great opponents for Gunther at The Show of Shows. To get there, one of them will have to emerge victorious on SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see who the winner will be.

