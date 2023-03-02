Wrestling veteran urges WWE to push 40-year-old SmackDown star immediately

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently urged WWE and Chief Content Officer Triple H to push LA Knight.

Last year, Knight made his main roster debut, joining SmackDown as Max Dupri. However, the 40-year-old dropped the gimmick and returned to his previous persona, LA Knight. In January, he squared off against Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, the former leader of Maximum Male Models came up short.

Last Friday, Knight faced Kofi Kingston on SmackDown. Nevertheless, he lost to the former WWE Champion. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan pointed out why Knight should have defeated Kingston. He also urged WWE to push the former Million Dollar Champion.

"I don't understand why they had Kofi going over and this is why I'm gonna tell you this because New Day is super over, okay. You're trying to get LA Knight over. And you need to, you know, you need to push LA Knight right now, especially after that Wyatt debacle, which wasn't his fault. Because Kingston can withstand a loss and still stay over. You want, you know, to get LA Knight and keep pushing him and pushing him and pushing him and pushing him then when it's time, LA Knight does the job for Kofi, you know what I'm saying?" he said. [6:45 - 7:16]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell criticized the finish of LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston

Konnan is not the only wrestling veteran who was not a fan of how things went between Kofi Kingston and LA Knight on SmackDown last Friday.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell criticized the match's finish, dubbing it "stupid." The former WWE manager also pointed out that he did not understand why Knight lost to Kingston.

"I don't know why they beat LA Knight. They kind of need heels. I said he was not going to get over when they put him with Bray Wyatt first. He didn't emerge there with heat. But he is kind of growing on me a little bit. Putting him in with Kofi Kingston and then he gets beaten. I was like, wait a minute, I wouldn't have done that. I would have put him over Kofi somehow," he said. [46:41- 47:16]

