  • home icon
  • WWE
  • LA Knight
  • LA Knight ready for WWE SmackDown; confident he will win major title

LA Knight ready for WWE SmackDown; confident he will win major title

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 08, 2025 00:47 GMT
LA Knight is sure he will leave WWE SmackDown as champion [Image credits: WWE.com]
LA Knight is a former United States Champion [Image credits: WWE.com]

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown promises to be a big one, especially for LA Knight. The Megastar has a major title match scheduled, and he is ready and seems confident that he will leave as champion.

Ad

This title match will see LA Knight challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship. Knight lost the title to Nakamura at Survivor Series 2024 to the shock of many and has been chasing the gold ever since. He won the right to challenge for the title once again on last week's episode of the blue brand. Not only did he defeat Santos Escobar in a qualifying singles bout, he also managed to outlast both Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat number one contender's match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, he will have his shot tonight in Philadelphia, and as mentioned earlier, he seems confident. In a video WWE shared on its Instagram account, LA Knight can be seen arriving at the arena. He sent out a short message, promising to leave SmackDown as a two-time United States Champion.

"Two times. Right here in Philly. Yeah!" Knight said.

The 42-year-old is more than ready for whatever Shinsuke Nakamura throws at him tonight. That being said, The King of Strong Style will not be easily felled. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी