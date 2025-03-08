LA Knight ready for WWE SmackDown; confident he will win major title

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown promises to be a big one, especially for LA Knight. The Megastar has a major title match scheduled, and he is ready and seems confident that he will leave as champion.

Ad

This title match will see LA Knight challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship. Knight lost the title to Nakamura at Survivor Series 2024 to the shock of many and has been chasing the gold ever since. He won the right to challenge for the title once again on last week's episode of the blue brand. Not only did he defeat Santos Escobar in a qualifying singles bout, he also managed to outlast both Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat number one contender's match.

Ad

Trending

Now, he will have his shot tonight in Philadelphia, and as mentioned earlier, he seems confident. In a video WWE shared on its Instagram account, LA Knight can be seen arriving at the arena. He sent out a short message, promising to leave SmackDown as a two-time United States Champion.

"Two times. Right here in Philly. Yeah!" Knight said.

The 42-year-old is more than ready for whatever Shinsuke Nakamura throws at him tonight. That being said, The King of Strong Style will not be easily felled. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback