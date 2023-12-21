LA Knight to receive major honor outside of WWE

LA Knight is one of the fastest-rising WWE Superstars, with many accolades and championships coming his way. However, he will now receive a major honor from outside the company.

Before returning in 2021 for the biggest run of his career, the former Eli Drake had successful stints - one in NWA and two in TNA/Impact. He spent just over one year with the Stamford-based promotion in 2013 but is now returning as a former NWA Tag Team Champion, Impact Tag Team Champion, TNA King of the Mountain Champion, and Impact World Champion. Knight has held one title in WWE so far, the Million Dollar Championship, but he will receive another interesting accolade soon.

The City of Hagerstown, Maryland, has announced that The Megastar will be presented with the key to the city on Saturday, December 23, at noon at University Plaza, located at 50 West Washington Street. Knight will be at the ceremony with city officials and others from the area.

The 41-year-old grappler, Shaun Ricker, was born in Hagerstown on November 1, 1982. He graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 2000. Knight will return home to Maryland for the Christmas holiday this weekend, as WWE has the weekend off.

The public is invited to attend the recognition ceremony as Knight receives the ceremonial key to Hagerstown. The city announcement touted this as a "unique and well-deserved honor" for the WWE Superstar.

LA Knight spoils major WWE announcement

Due to the upcoming Christmas holiday, this week's SmackDown was taped last week. We have full spoilers for the episode and will have full coverage on Friday.

SmackDown will feature an in-ring segment with LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. The three will go back and forth on who deserves a shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announces a big Triple Threat for New Year's Revolution on January 5.

The winner of the Triple Threat will challenge The Tribal Chief for the title at the Royal Rumble on January 27. Knight took to his Instagram Stories this week to post a fan-made graphic for the Triple Threat, which essentially spoiled Aldis' announcement set for Friday's show.

The Viper vs. Reigns and The Phenomenal One vs. Knight are rumored but not confirmed for the Royal Rumble. This could be one direction the company takes as the Styles vs. Knight feud kicked off last week as AJ returned and dropped LA after helping him and Orton fight The Bloodline.

What do you think of LA Knight's current push? Do you think he will be a World Champion before the end of 2024? Sound off in the comments below!