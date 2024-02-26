LA Knight responds to 2-time WWE Champion who "took" his sponsorship

WWE Superstar LA Knight had a sassy response in store for the Men's Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre after the latter seemingly took the SmackDown star's sponsorship deal.

Knight is the face of SlimJim endorsement in WWE following the launch of their partnership at SummerSlam last year. However, Drew McIntyre claimed to have snatched the deal from the "fastest rising megastar" for a promotional event on social media.

The former world champion, who has received heavy praise for his social media antics since turning heel, created a buzz with his SlimJim sponsorship post. But Knight wasn't going to let it slide so easily.

The Megastar addressed McIntyre's post on X with a direct jab at the Scottish Warrior. He hit back at claims of having his sponsorship "taken" by correcting his rival's grammar and confirming that wasn't the case.

"Well first: its "I’ve taken" not "I’ve took" And second: nah nah," wrote Knight in his post.

The two superstars crossed paths on SmackDown in the weeks leading up to Elimination Chamber, setting up a brief feud. They met inside the monstrous steel structure this weekend, where McIntyre pinned Knight and eventually won the match.

LA Knight was attacked by a former WWE Champion during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

A few weeks ago, LA Knight accidentally cost AJ Styles the Elimination Chamber qualifier match against Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. The Phenomenal One made a surprise appearance at the recently concluded premium live event to get his revenge.

He snuck inside the steel structure while the door was open for Bobby Lashley following his elimination. Styles used a steel chair to launch a vicious attack on Knight before delivering a Styles Clash. McIntyre quickly capitalized on the moment and pinned The Megastar to eliminate him from the match.

AJ Styles' commitment to take a long flight to Perth, Australia, only to cost LA Knight a potential title opportunity at WrestleMania, earned him the title of "true hater" from WWE fans.