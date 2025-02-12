LA Knight ridiculed over lack of WWE World Title wins

Last week on SmackDown, LA Knight failed to qualify for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, which would have allowed him to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately for The Megastar, Drew McIntyre could be getting that opportunity.

The Scottish Warrior could not get the job done in the Men's Royal Rumble match, but he bounced back with a win over LA Knight and Jimmy Uso last Friday on SmackDown to qualify for the Chamber in Toronto next month. But he was not done there.

Drew McIntyre slammed The Megastar, reminding fans he has never won a WWE World Title. On the other hand, the Scot has won it on three separate occasions. McIntyre shared a clip on X/Twitter, claiming that the person seen in it is a fan of Knight and that he has tattooed all of the 42-year-old's world title wins on his arm:

"How adorable, this fan got all of LA Knight’s WWE World Title wins tattooed on him," McIntyre wrote.

We reported yesterday that WWE could change the Scotsman's previously considered WrestleMania program owing to the fan backlash. While Damian Priest is a worthy candidate, so is The Megastar, whose road to The Show of Shows remains unclear.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry claims LA Knight has zero momentum

LA Knight worked his way up the ranks through grit and consistent efforts. In late 2023, he was a contender to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title. In the summer of 2024, he became United States Champion.

Despite a successful year behind him, The Megastar is now at a juncture where his momentum is slowly being lost. Mark Henry noted this on Busted Open last month, disappointed at WWE's creative decision to book Knight against Shinsuke Nakamura, another name who could not afford to lose. Needless to say, The Wayward Samurai has moved on with the US Title:

"It's amazing how they put two guys that are kind of like in the same boat against each other. They're both trying to climb to the top, but they haven't exactly put the best story with those guys. I've seen some smearing of — not boos, but like, lack of interest in their matches. I'm not making it up. I'm not hating on them. I like both of them, actually. I mean, I wish that there would be different things done," Henry said.

However, LA Knight's ongoing issues with Drew McIntyre could be a sign of things to come at WrestleMania 41, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

