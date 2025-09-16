LA Knight’s alliance with WWE star draws criticism; wrestling veteran Russo blasts weak storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about LA Knight trying to team up with Jimmy Uso. The star took a Spear from Jey Uso last week and was trying to send out a message.
Knight got himself a tag team match against The Vision with a partner of his choosing this week. He approached Jimmy Uso to join him. Uso was reluctant at first, citing that The Usos had a match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza. But after some disagreements with Jey, Jimmy decided to agree to team up with the megastar.
During the recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo noted how the thread unfolded throughout the show. He felt the angle wasn't interesting enough to hook the fans for the entirety of the episode. The veteran writer pointed out that none of the casual fans watching the show cared whether Jimmy Uso teamed with LA Knight or not.
"The Jimmy, LA Knight, and Jey Uso story is supposed to be the thread throughout the show. I can't possibly imagine if anybody cares if Jimmy Uso is or isn't going to team with LA Knight. Like seriously, who cares? If he says no, he says no. If he says yes, he says yes. There is no investment in this. Nothing. And this is supposed to be the thread or hook throughout the show. But do we really care if Jimmy says yes or no?"
Jimmy and Knight finally faced The Vision in the main event. However, Bron and Bronson were too much to handle and got the win.
After the match, the heels systemically decimated Knight and Jimmy. Jey rushed in with a steel chair to make the save. But Knight plated him with a BFT to close the show.
