LA Knight’s new partner sends a message to former champions ahead of WWE SmackDown

LA Knight's new tag team partner, Rick Boogs, has sent a message to their opponents and former RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, ahead of WWE SmackDown.

Last week on SmackDown LowDown, Knight disrupted the previous Grand Slam Tag Team Champions and said he might take out the team with anybody on the roster. He summoned Rick Boogs out and challenged The Street Profits to a contest on tomorrow's SmackDown.

Now, before their match, Rick Boogs was excited to team up with former Million Dollar Champion and sent a hyped-up message mentioning Knight's "Yeah" chants reference.

"The Boogalicious Knights Just two THICK manly men coming together, tag teaming another couple. He'll be screaming YEAH while I'm screaming YEEEEAH!!!" - Boogs wrote.

The former Million Dollar Champion will appear with Rick Boogs on the upcoming program. Knight has racked up a pair of singles victories recently and was recruited to the blue brand, where he made his debut as Max Dupri last year.

Shortly after introducing the new Triple H regime during last year's SummerSlam, the 40-year-old is one of the blue brand's emerging stars. Fans were unhappy, though, when Knight did not appear on the most recent edition of SmackDown.

LA Knight is considered the frontrunner to win the 2023 Money in the Bank

As previously stated, Triple H began to push LA Knight onto the main roster once he departed Maximum Male Models and dropped the previous gimmick. He ended his battle with Bray Wyatt earlier this year at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Following the disappointing feud, the 40-year-old suffered multiple losses on the main roster. However, following WrestleMania 39, he began to pile up victories. According to WRKD Wrestling, Knight is expected to win the briefcase.

"LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year's Money In The Bank match," WRKD Wrestling tweeted.

It will be fascinating to watch if Knight can win the Money in the Bank briefcase and ultimately cash in the agreement to become the next world champion.

