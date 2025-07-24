LA Knight "seemed pi**ed off" says 4-time WWE champion; discusses legitimacy of Seth Rollins injury

A former WWE Champion recently discussed the legitimacy of Seth Rollins' knee injury and LA Knight's reaction to it when it happened. The company hasn't officially confirmed the diagnosis of Rollins' injury, so fans continue to speculate about it being a work or not.

At Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, Rollins took on Knight in a very personal rivalry match. Just when things were starting to pick up, The Visionary seemingly suffered a knee injury after landing on his feet following a springboard moonsault.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash gave his take on whether the injury was legitimate or a work. Nash believes the injury is real because Seth Rollins immediately grabbed his knee and spoke to Paul Heyman outside.

It was because referee Jessica Carr looked confused, and LA Knight appeared to be "pi**ed off," and after several minutes, The Megastar hit the BFT on Mr. Money in the Bank to pick up the win.

"(The ref) never crossed her arms. Was it legit? But (Seth) didn't probably give her the f*cking iggy that he was hurt because he turned to Paul first. In the meantime, LA Knight's going over. LA Knight doesn't f*cking have any idea. Like, why do you stop? … Why would he stop? He went over to continue the match and then there was definitely some verbiage that was handled there where he took a walk and he kind of seemed pi**ed off," the four-time WWE champion said. [From 4:38 - 5:25]

It's been almost two weeks since the injury happened, but there's still no update on the severity of Seth Rollins' injury.

LA Knight lost the Gauntlet Match after a big win over Seth Rollins

On the July 14th episode of RAW, WWE held a Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. LA Knight came in third but lost to Bron Breakker.

CM Punk outlasted Breakker to win the match and set up a dream bout against The Ring General at The Biggest Party of the Summer. As for Breakker, he looks set to team up with Bronson Reed to take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

On the other hand, the plans for Knight are up in the air since he's still not part of the SummerSlam card.

