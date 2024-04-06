LA Knight sends an interesting message aimed at The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 40

Days before WrestleMania 40, LA Knight took to social media to send a message aimed at The Rock.

The Rock will be in action on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. Leading up to The Bloodline's match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, The Final Boss brutally attacked The American Nightmare and left him in a bloody mess on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

During WrestleMania 40's media day, Knight engaged in a wild brawl with his arch-rival AJ Styles. By the end of the brawl, The Megastar left the former WWE Champion bloodied.

On Twitter/X, Knight claimed that The Rock wasn't the only one making people bleed in WWE.

"Rock’s not the only one that can make people bleed around here," wrote Knight.

Corey Graves believes LA Knight will get his WrestleMania moment

WWE commentator Corey Graves believes that LA Knight will get his hand raised at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Graves picked The Megastar to reign supreme over The Phenomenal One. The veteran chose Knight despite AJ Styles being his "guy." Graves stated:

"I think I have to pick LA Knight, which is hard because AJ Styles is my guy. I'm a big AJ Styles guy, but it's LA Knight's time. He's had maybe the best year of anyone on the roster. I think he's gonna get that WrestleMania moment."

Knight has twice been unsuccessful in winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and dethroning Roman Reigns. At last year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, he was defeated by The Tribal Chief after interference by Jimmy Uso.

Fast-forward to the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where he lost a Fatal Four-Way title match involving Reigns, Randy Orton, and Styles. It remains to be seen if Knight gets his hand raised on The Grandest Stage of Them All or if Styles once again walks out of WrestleMania as the winner.

