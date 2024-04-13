LA Knight sends message ahead of high stakes SmackDown match

LA Knight will be competing in a huge match on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown in Detroit, Michigan. The Megastar is coming off an impressive victory over AJ Styles on WrestleMania XL Sunday night.

The rivalry between Knight and Styles got very personal ahead of The Show of Shows. Knight attacked The Phenomenal One at his house after the veteran cost him his shot to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in February.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced two major Triple Threat matches tonight, with the winners of the respective bouts battling it out next week. The winner of next week's singles match will then go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

LA Knight will be squaring off against Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar in one of the high-stakes Triple Threat matches tonight. The SmackDown star took to social media and sent a message to the WWE fans in Detroit ahead of tonight's show.

"Let's hear ya Detroit... WITH EVERYBODY SAYIN'," he wrote in the caption.

You can check out his tweet here:

Former WWE manager comments on LA Knight getting arrested on SmackDown

LA Knight was taken away in handcuffs after he attacked AJ Styles outside the latter's house before an episode of SmackDown last month.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell praised the segment despite noting that it was slightly corny but different. Mantell said that the angle fit Knight's character and it added intrigue to his rivalry with Styles on The Road to WrestleMania.

"I liked it... little corny, a little bit, but it's different. I like those out-of-the-studio, out-of-the-building stuff, and it fits. It fits him (LA Knight) to a T. To show up like that and do something crazy. I mean, I think it worked, made AJ (Styles) look pretty good. Then he got arrested, and I liked it," said Mantell. [From 55:22 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

LA Knight is a former Million Dollar Champion in NXT, but has never been able to capture a title on the main roster. He battled Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023 but The Tribal Chief emerged victorious. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the popular star following his victory at WrestleMania XL.

