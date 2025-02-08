LA Knight sends a message for Drew McIntyre amid rumors of backstage issues between them

LA Knight and Drew McIntyre being booked in a match on this week's SmackDown came as a surprise to fans amid the reported backstage issues between them. Now, Knight has sent a message for McIntyre after being pinned by him in the three-way Elimination Chamber qualifier match on the Friday Night Show.

At Royal Rumble 2025, The Scottish Warrior's elimination at the hands of Damian Priest in the Men's Rumble match wasn't a smooth one, as LA Knight accidentally bumped into them. Following the show, it was reported that McIntyre had walked out in frustration after the unfortunate botch in the match.

It was also noted that Knight took most of the blame for the situation backstage. However, the tensions seemed to have remained short-lived as Drew McIntyre returned on this week's WWE SmackDown. In a triple-threat match pitting McIntyre, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso, The Scottish Warrior won by pinning Knight and secured his spot in the Elimination Chamber match later this month.

The former United States Champion has now fired a shot at Drew McIntyre on his X/Twitter account. Check it out below:

"Death, Taxes, McIncryer," tweeted Knight.

It remains to be seen if this alleged backstage heat transforms into an on-screen feud as we inch closer to WrestleMania 41.

