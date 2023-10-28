LA Knight sends warning to Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

LA Knight has delivered a warning to Roman Reigns ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This week's edition of the blue brand will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. John Cena is scheduled to appear tonight ahead of his clash against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel on November 4. Bianca Belair is also advertised for tonight's show after her shocking return last week.

Reigns and Knight are scheduled to sign the contract to make their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match official for the premium live event next Saturday. Ahead of tonight's show, the promotion shared a video of Knight arriving at SmackDown. In the video, LA Knight warned Reigns that he would be taking his title at Crown Jewel.

"Guys, want to make sure you catch yourselves at FS1, you know why? Because tonight, it is going down. It is me, it is Roman Reigns, it is ink to paper. And what that means is there is no more WWE Championship for Roman Reigns, but only for this guy, LA Knight, yeah!" he said.

Expand Tweet

Knight will be heading into his match against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel as the underdog, but a former manager believes the veteran can still emerge a winner even if he loses the match. It will be fascinating to see if Knight can shock the world and capture the title at Crown Jewel.

Would you like to see Knight capture the title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.