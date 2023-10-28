John Cena shares important reminder ahead of WWE SmackDown

John Cena has shared an important reminder with the WWE Universe ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The road to Crown Jewel on November 4 continues tonight on the blue brand. LA Knight and Roman Reigns are scheduled to have a Contract Signing tonight to make their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match official for Crown Jewel. John Cena is set to battle The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in a singles match at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia as well.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, the promotion shared a video of Cena delivering a very important message before tonight's show. The veteran reminded fans that tonight's show will be on FS1 and to make sure you are tuned into the right channel to watch SmackDown.

"John Cena here telling you to adjust your dial. That is right, because tonight's episode of SmackDown is of course can't miss. But it is moving homes, it is on FS1. That's right, tonight's SmackDown episode is on FS1! See you there," he said.

Expand Tweet

John Cena claims Roman Reigns is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time

Roman Reigns and John Cena have been bitter enemies in the past, but The Cenation Leader has grown to respect the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Cena's return to the company coincided with the writer's strike in Hollywood. The veteran teamed up with LA Knight to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on October 7 at Fastlane.

Speaking at the media junket before WWE Superstar Spectacle last month in India, Cena praised Roman Reigns and stated that he believes The Tribal Chief has established himself as the greatest superstar in history.

"In my perspective I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time," Cena replied.

The 46-year-old has stated that he will be heading back to Hollywood when the strike is over but recently hinted that he will be sticking around a while longer. It will be fascinating to see if Solo Sikoa can pick up the biggest win of his young career by defeating Cena at Crown Jewel next weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Have you enjoyed Cena's return to the company so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.