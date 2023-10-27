Solo Sikoa officially set to face 46-year-old legend at WWE Crown Jewel

Solo Sikoa is set to wrestle in his first singles match at a premium live event. WWE recently announced that the Enforcer will lock horns with John Cena at Crown Jewel.

The Cenation Leader has been involved in a storyline with The Bloodline ever since he made a return to WWE programming a few months back. He teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo at Fastlane. However, that was not the end of the feud, as the 46-year-old legend was confronted by Solo Sikoa on SmackDown last week, which led to a brawl between the two.

Many had speculated that it could lead to a match between the two, and now WWE has confirmed the same. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at the company’s upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel.

Solo Sikoa has been very dominant since making his WWE main roster debut

Solo Sikoa has been presented as a dominant force ever since making his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle. The Enforcer has played a key role in Roman Reigns' ongoing historic title run and is the Tribal Chief's most trusted comrade.

Solo has only lost a handful of matches in the last year and a half. During this time, he has victories over multiple former world champions such as Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Kevin Owens.

However, the star has not wrestled in a singles match at a premium live event so far. This looks set to change at the company's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

John Cena, on the other hand, has not won a singles match on TV programming in over 2000 days. The Cenation Leader pointed out the stat on last week's SmackDown, adding that he is contemplating retirement. However, the 16-time world champion later got fired up and made it clear that he's ready to turn things around.

