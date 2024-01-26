LA Knight set to face 58-year-old WWE legend's son on upcoming SmackDown

Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024, LA Knight is set to square off against the 58-year-old legend's son on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The superstar in question is Hall of Famer Rikishi's son, Solo Sikoa. The 30-year-old rising star is currently a member of The Bloodline faction alongside Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman.

A few weeks ago on the Blue brand show, Reigns officially declared his successor and crowned Sikoa the title of "Tribal Heir." Last week on SmackDown, The Street Champion failed to pick up a victory over Randy Orton, and the show ended in all-out mayhem.

On Saturday, January 27, The Head of the Table is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Orton, AJ Styles, and Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match.

In October 2023, The Megastar paved the way to an Undisputed Universal title shot against The Bloodline leader at Crown Jewel by vanquishing the WWE legend's son on the Blue brand show.

The Stamford-based promotion officially added LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa for this Friday's SmackDown matchcard, the final pitstop before the Royal Rumble's epic clash!

LA Knight reveals his plan to end Roman Reigns' WWE title run

The 41-year-old star is given his second shot to face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Last time, Knight failed to dethrone Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia, but he came very close to doing so.

Speaking on The West Australian's Craig O'Donoghue, The Megastar addressed his previous showdown with The Bloodline leader. However, leaving the past behind, LA Knight emphasized that he was laser-focused on walking out as the new WWE Champion from his Royal Rumble Fatal Four-Way title match.

"I think everybody's gonna have that. But, at the end of the day, the only thing that I'm focused on, the only thing that I'm laser-focused on is walking in and then making sure that I walk out WWE Champion," he said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen if The 41-year-old SmackDown star makes it to the Royal Rumble PLE since Sikoa would be on a path to destroy him.

Do you think LA Knight can be the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

