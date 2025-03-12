LA Knight shares rare social media message following controversial win

LA Knight shared a rare personal message after his controversial victory this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The veteran is currently one of the most popular stars on the blue brand.

Ad

The Megastar lost the United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series 2024. Knight battled The King of Strong Style for the title once again this past Friday night and picked up a controversial victory.

Nakamura tried to use a steel chair while the referee was knocked out of the ring, but Knight ripped it away. The challenger then planted Nakamura on top of the chair with the BFT for the pinfall victory to become the United States Champion for the second time in his career. Knight took to his Instagram account today to send a message after capturing the title on WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

"2x #LAKnight," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

LA Knight captured the United States Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Logan Paul at SummerSlam last year in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE star LA Knight breaks silence following title win

LA Knight revealed that he was ready to take the United States Championship around the world following his victory.

Following his title win, the veteran cut a backstage promo and noted that he needed to get Shinsuke Nakamura's name plates off the title. He added that he was going to be taking the United States Championship around the world after winning the title once again.

Ad

"Been too long, my man. Way too long. Whether I gotta cut this thing around, carry it around, what I need to do is to get these plates off here. What I need to do is put that LA Knight back on it. What I need to do is take this title back to places, maybe it once was, but to places it has never been. What I need to do is then to take this title all over the da*n world. I think we’re going to Europe not too long from now. The US Title coming all over there. I tell you what, just the same as here in US, you can all pledge allegiance to champ of the United States, what’s everybody saying, L A Knight."

Ad

Expand Tweet

LA Knight has become a fan favorite and got a tremendous reaction following his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown. Only time will tell if the 42-year-old will be defending the title next month at WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback