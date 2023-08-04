LA Knight doesn't think it's fair to compare him to current champion and AEW wrestler for his rise in WWE

LA Knight is one of the most popular superstars in WWE right now. He recently commented on why he shouldn't be compared to Sami Zayn and Bryan Danielson for his rise in the company.

One-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions became massively over with the fans after turning on The Bloodline this year. He received a huge ovation at Elimination Chamber, which took place in his hometown of Montreal.

Meanwhile, Danielson was also over with the crowd several years ago during his time in WWE. His rise got him to the main event of WrestleMania 30, where he won the world title.

Speaking to WESH in a recent interview, LA Knight stated that his rise in WWE isn't the same as Sami Zayn's or Bryan Danielson's, as they both already won championships in the company before they became super popular.

"Well you know, look, and not to take anything away from the names that you named; Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, all those guys. They did amazing things to get that kind of reaction but at the same time, I think, in a weird way, you can’t even compare their thing to mine only because they had already been established. They had already had runs as champions, whether it was Tag Team Champion, Intercontinental Champion, U.S. Champion, whatever it was, they’ve had runs whereas I am completely out of the gate for most of this audience since October," said LA Knight.

He added:

"Brand new and so with that in mind, to look at all the things that have happened and to be in the spots that I’ve been in and to make the most of that time and those minutes and to come from something that you’re talking about with the Max Dupri thing and to come out of that and then to be where I’m at now in all honesty should never happen." (H/T POST Wrestling)

LA Knight will compete in the inaugural Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal

On last week's episode of SmackDown, it was announced that The Megastar will be a participant in the first-ever Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal. Another name that has been announced for the bout is Sheamus.

It was also revealed that the two stars will face each other in a singles match on the upcoming episode of Friday Night show.

On this week's WWE RAW, Otis, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tommaso Ciampa were also announced as participants, joining former Million Dollar Champion and The Celtic Warrior.

LA Knight is the favorite to win the battle royal, as a large number of the WWE Universe is behind him.

