LA Knight winning his first WWE championship by defeating top superstar after WrestleMania XL is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan thinks LA Knight could dethrone WWE United States Champion Logan Paul after WrestleMania XL.

Last November, Paul captured the United States Championship after defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. The 29-year-old will now put his title on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens on Night Two of this year's Show of Shows.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan predicted that Paul would retain his title at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, he agreed that LA Knight should dethrone him after the premium live event.

"Prediction, what will happen? I think Logan still somehow wins," he said. [1:02:28 - 1:02:32]

The veteran added:

"[I wanna see LA Knight take that off Logan Paul.] Yes, he's overdue for that secondary type of title, long overdue." [1:02:55 - 1:03:06]

LA Knight will face AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania XL

While Logan Paul will compete in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania XL, LA Knight will wrestle on Night Two of the Show of Shows against AJ Styles. The two WWE Superstars have been feuding for several weeks on SmackDown.

The Megastar recently addressed his bout against The Phenomenal One on SmackDown LowDown, claiming his WrestleMania opponent was jealous of him.

"You look at that name. AJ right? What does that stand for? Because as far as I can say, that stands for always jealous. Every time that you think about me, every time you talk about me, all you worry about is, 'Oh well, he took the spotlight from me.' Quit crying, dummy! Here's the thing, my guy, you can't hold what I've been doing this whole time. You can't lace these boots, my guy," Knight said.

LA Knight has expressed his desire to win his first WWE title on the main roster. It would be interesting to see if he will beat Styles and go on to capture a championship after WrestleMania.

