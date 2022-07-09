Lacey Evans breaks silence after attacking current WWE Star on SmackDown

In an unexpected turn of events on SmackDown last night, Lacey Evans turned heel and attacked a current WWE Star. She explained her actions in a post on Twitter.

Lacey was set to team up with Aliyah to take on Shayna Baszler and Shotzi. However, the former Marine stated before the match that she was disgusted by fans' response to her entrance and therefore won't participate in the bout. Evans also laid out Aliyah who tried to stop her from exiting the ring.

Commenting on her actions in a Twitter post, Lacey stated that she was tired of not getting the respect she deserves for sacrificing her career for others' service.

"Imagine pouring your heart out in hopes to help people. Only to be met by disrespectful audiences that won't stand and cheer for an American Hero. Makes me sick."- she tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Lacey Evans feels she should have been a champion by now

Despite being a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2016, Lacey Evans is yet to win a championship with the promotion. She made her main roster debut in 2019, feuding with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. However, she couldn't take the title away from The Man.

In a recent interview with The Walkway to Fight Club, Lacey stated that she won't stop until she has a title around her waist. The former Marine added that she should've already achieved her goal by now:

"I want to be working for everything that I — to be successful. I don’t want anything given to me. If they [WWE] gotta juggle me back and forth to find me a spot, God have mercy on whoever the person is at the top on whatever spot they put me at because I’m coming. I’m not gonna stop, I’m not going anywhere. "I don’t care if takes me five years to get that title. Lacey Evans will be a champion. I should have already been one and I’m gonna continue to work until I am." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE Programming in April this year after over a year of inactivity due to her pregnancy. Since then, she has switched brands on multiple ocaasions. She was also part of this year's women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

