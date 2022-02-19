Female WWE star deletes tweet after revealing Ric Flair's comments to her before RAW segment

Lacey Evans deleted a tweet about Ric Flair after revealing what the WWE Hall of Famer told her when he saw her on RAW last year.

At this point, Lacey Evans has been absent from WWE TV for about a year. She was involved in a controversial romantic angle with Ric Flair on RAW in early 2021, shortly before she took a hiatus due to her pregnancy.

Evans recently tweeted a throwback picture with Flair from an episode of RAW Talk. Evans wrote that she was scheduled to do a segment with Flair on RAW. When Flair saw her before the segment, he made a comment Evans seemingly found amusing, judging by her tweet.

Check out the screengrab of Evans' tweet below:

A screengrab of Lacey Evans' now-deleted tweet

Evans' tweet about Ric Flair didn't sit well with the WWE Universe

Fans didn't share Lacey Evans' sentiments about Flair's comment. Upon realizing that it was a mistake to disclose the story, Evans deleted the tweet.

Flair's reputation has taken quite a hit over the past few months. Last year, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring presented a controversial episode titled The Plane Ride From Hell. The episode covered an interview with Heidi Doyle, who was a flight attendant during the infamous plane ride.

She alleged that Flair exposed himself to her on the flight. Flair received backlash after the episode aired. Soon after, WWE replaced Flair with The Ultimate Warrior in its intro. It's highly unlikely fans will get to see Flair appear for a major promotion anytime soon.

Flair and Evans' romantic angle kicked off in January last year. The angle saw Evans flirting with Flair, which eventually led to The Nature Boy managing her on WWE TV. Evans was set to face Asuka at Elimination Chamber 2021 with the latter's RAW Women's title on the line.

On February 15, 2021, Evans' real-life pregnancy was announced, resulting in her hiatus from WWE. On October 16, Evans announced the birth of her second child via her official Instagram handle.

