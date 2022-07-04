"I think it’s always necessary" - Lacey Evans pushing for WWE to make history in a unique way

Lacey Evans thinks it's necessary for WWE to bring back a fan-favorite event.

WWE Evolution occurred back in October of 2018 and was universally praised by a majority of the fanbase. Many were hopeful that this would turn into a yearly event for the company, but it never happened.

Evans recently sat down with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if WWE should have another Evolution event in the future, the SmackDown Superstar was certainly on board with the idea:

“I think it’s always necessary. Yeah, why not,” Lacey Evans said. “I mean, what would be the hurt of it returning? I think that all the moms out there now are especially with wrestling. I mean you’ve got Ronda Rousey, you got Becky Lynch, you got the Bellas, you got me, you’ve got Bianca Belair, you’ve got Tamina, you’ve got all these badass women that are now moms. Let’s do another one and have all our babies ringside watching their mamas and then behind that have all the girls in the world that want to be sports entertainers behind the babies and then behind them you know what I’m saying? ” [H/T: SEScoops]

Lacey Evans says she has quite a while left on her WWE contract

While we don't know what's next for Lacey Evans following losing at Money in the Bank, one thing we know for sure is that she's not going anywhere anytime soon. She recently revealed on The Walkway to Fight Club Podcast that she has quite a while left on her WWE contract.

"I mean it depends on how long this job thinks that I have what it takes to be a sports-entertainer," Lacey Evans said. "I mean, I could get canned tomorrow and guess what? I’ll probably have another baby. But right now, I’ve got quite a while left on my contract. I’m gonna work hard and do what I have to do as a sports-entertainer. We have two beautiful children, but you know, my career is at the front of the line as far as babies or career, you know, having more babies and career and I’m a mom and I need to be a mom for my two girls and I need to get in this game and actually win it so, it’ll be a while." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Liv Morgan won the Women's Money In The Bank contract and successfully cashed in to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. With the new champion's move to SmackDown, this offers new potential match-ups for Lacey. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles the negative crowd reaction to Evans from the premium live event.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Lacey Evans be a babyface or a heel? Babyface Heel 5 votes so far