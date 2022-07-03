"I've wanted this my entire life" – Liv Morgan on cashing in to become champion at WWE Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan had the night of her career at WWE Money in the Bank.

Morgan faced Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Lynch appeared to have won the match, but Morgan knocked her off a ladder and retrieved the MITB contract. The win meant Liv earned a future title shot at a time and place of her choosing.

The 28-year-old didn't wait long and cashed in a couple of hours after the SmackDown Women's Championship match. Ronda Rousey retained the title but suffered from the effects of Natalya's Sharpshooter. Liv cashed in, rolling Rousey up to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Ariel Helwani of BT Sport interviewed Liv shortly after winning the SmackDown Women's Title. An emotional Morgan explained what the moment meant to her:

"This is everything, there's no words (...) oh my gosh, I can't believe it. I mean, I can believe it, I've wanted this my whole entire life. It's overwhelming, it's surreal, but this is the feeling I've been searching my entire life for. Right now, holding the women's title, knowing I'm the champion (laughs). Wow!" (from 00:09 to 00:40)

Liv Morgan on not thinking this moment was possible

Ariel Helwani asked the new SmackDown Women's Champion if the moment she had been dreaming of was even better in reality. Liv Morgan said it was much better and brought up the WWE Universe chanting, "You deserve it!" after her victory.

Helwaini pointed out that she lost the Women's MITB ladder match last year and wondered if Morgan ever lost hope:

"I don't want to say I've lost hope because I've never lost hope, but there were times I thought this wasn't in the cards for me no matter how much I thought I've earned it. So to have it, and to give this to my fans, I did this so much for you guys, you guys believed in me when I feel like I gave you nothing to believe in. But now, I've given you something to believe in because we did it. I'm your new women's champion!" (from 01:31 to 2:00)

