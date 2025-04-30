Lana breaks silence after WWE makes MASSIVE Rusev announcement

WWE recently made a massive Rusev announcement after his shocking return to the Stamford-based promotion. Lana has broken her silence after this announcement.
Most fans feel that the former Miro had a disappointing run in AEW, where he spent most of the past two years on the bench. He was never used on TV in 2024. This disappointing booking eventually led him to leave the promotion. On the RAW following WrestleMania 41, The Bulgarian Brute finally returned to WWE and destroyed Akira Tozawa and Otis, indicating that he was back to being a heel.
This week on RAW, WWE played a vignette of Rusev addressing what went wrong with his first run in the sports entertainment juggernaut. He also seemingly put the entire locker room on notice when he explained his mission for the future. Lana also reacted to this vignette.
Now, the Stamford-based promotion has announced that the former AEW star will face Otis next week on the red brand. This will be his first match since returning to the promotion.
Lana commented on the post with a two-word reaction to the massive announcement.
"Machka Crush."
Vince Russo claimed that WWE dropped the ball with Rusev's return
When the former Miro returned to the WWE, he showcased his dominant side. He destroyed Akira Tozawa with ease before he turned his attention to Otis. He locked Otis in The Accolade. As a result, these two men will lock horns next week. However, Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in this booking.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that WWE had already advertised Otis' match against the former Miro for next week. However, the Alpha Academy member didn't acknowledge this match during his backstage segment, which was a missed opportunity.
"Here's another part, man. So, Sami [Zayn] is in there talking to Otis. Otis was attacked by Rusev last week. They billboard Otis is wrestling Rusev next week. So, Otis is in the scene and says nothing about the Rusev business whatsoever. How can you not connect those dots?" [From 24:10 onwards]
It will be interesting to see if the former Miro can kick off his second WWE run with a win.