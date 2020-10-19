Lana breaks down in tears in a heartfelt video ahead of WWE RAW

After the conclusion of WWE Draft 2020, Monday Night RAW's season premiere episode is set to be an explosive one. There are some huge matches and segments already announced for the show. One of them is RAW Women's Champion Asuka defending her title against Lana.

Last week on RAW, Lana won a dual-brand Battle Royal to earn an opportunity to challenge Asuka. The way Lana has been portrayed on RAW for a long time, fans aren't considering her to be a proper threat to the RAW Women's Champion. Asuka herself has mocked Lana on Twitter in the last week.

Lana has now posted an emotional video on Twitter, where she broke down in tears talking about how Asuka doesn't think she's worth it. She revealed why she is ready for Asuka before ending the video by claiming that she will become the RAW Women's Champion.

"Asuka doesn't believe in me, I mean clearly Asuka's laughing at me. Literally, laughing at me. Laugh at me Asuka.. laugh. Does it make you happy? Does it bring satisfaction deep into your soul... to make fun of me, to laugh at me? Just a question. You underestimate me. You think I don't deserve this shot. You think I'm not worth it, I'm not enough, I'm not strong enough, I'm not brilliant enough. I'm not enough, that's what you think Asuka. And that's what you represent. All those people have left me, mocked me, betrayed me, called me names. And this is why, I'm ready for Asuka. Coz I'm going to kick your head off and crush your body and finish you. Coz you represent everything I can't stand. You represent the mean people out there. I'm gonna finish you and become RAW Women's Champion."

Lana reportedly a massive babyface on Monday Night RAW

As per the latest report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lana is being described as a massive babyface after last week's RAW. It has been several weeks since she is getting put through tables and with Natalya splitting with her last week, WWE has quietly turned Lana babyface.

It'll be interesting to see how does Lana prevails in her RAW Women's Championship match against Asuka. While her dethroning Asuka is unlikely, a good showing against her would surely help Lana to be taken seriously on the red brand going forward.

