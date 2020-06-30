Lana confirms Rusev's new post-WWE name

The Ravishing Russian revealed Rusev's new name in her latest YouTube video.

The former United States Champion has been teased to debut in Impact Wrestling.

Lana and Rusev.

Rusev was one of the many talents released by the WWE in April and the former United States Champion has been relishing his time away from the ring.

Rusev appeared during Lana's most recent YouTube video in which she revealed their new puppy named Pickles. The 3-time US Champion was busy enjoying a Real Madrid game when his wife came into the living room with the puppy.

Lana confirmed that Rusev now goes by the name Miro, which if you didn't know, is short for his real name Miroslav Barnyashev.

Rusev had already changed his name on Twitter to Miro following his WWE release, but there was still no official confirmation about the name he'd picked during his post-WWE run until now.

Rusev Day is now officially Miro Day.

What's Rusev been up to following his WWE release?

The WWE schedule can be unforgiving on the body and mind, and by the looks of it, Miro loves the hiatus from professional wrestling.

Rusev has worked towards building up his Twitch and YoutTube channels, and he is often seen interacting with the fans and playing video games during his live streams on Twitch.

Impact Wrestling recently teased the possibility of Rusev making a debut at the Slammiversary PPV on July 18th. It's interesting to note that the 90-day no-compete clauses of all the Superstars who were released on April 15th ends before the Slammiversary show.

During one of his recent Twitch streams, Rusev had the following to say about the Impact tease:

As I said, any Bulgarian can go and debut. They may have another kid from Bulgaria. I keep saying that. Could be anybody. Look, I don't know why you think it's me. I understand why you think it's me, but I can't confirm or deny. Or I don't wanna confirm or deny. Maybe they wanna pay me a million dollars for one match. Who knows? Maybe I'll come in. H/t: 411Mania

Rusev has stated in the recent past that he has no plans on using the Bulgarian Brute moniker. He goes by the Miro on social media, and it seems that that will be his name moving forward in his career.

Will he end up debuting for Impact Wrestling or does he have another surprise up his sleeve? Where would you like to see Miro end up?