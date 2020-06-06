Impact Wrestling has reportedly made offers to many released WWE Superstars, details revealed

WWE's rival promotion could end up with some big names!

Impact Wrestling teased the possibility of signing many former WWE stars in a recent promo.

A screengrab from the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary promo.

Impact Wrestling aired a promo for the Slammiversary PPV at the end of their most recent TV episode, and it teased the possible arrival of a few wrestlers who were recently released from WWE.

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick, Rusev, Maria and Mike Kanellis, EC3, Eric Young, and Curt Hawkins were revealed as the names who could potentially show up at Impact Wrestling's next big PPV, which is scheduled to happenon July 18th.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his new YouTube video that Impact Wrestling has offered deals to a number of recently released Superstars. Tom reported that Impact Wrestling tabled both full-time and part-time offers to several former WWE wrestlers to work for the company.

Impact Wrestling has offered both full-time and part-time deals

The part-time offers could have possibly been for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who are expected to join New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Drake Maverick's Impact Wrestling comeback can be ruled out as he recently signed a new WWE contract. Tom added that he'd be very surprised if EC3 doesn't end up returning to Impact Wrestling.

He noted the following on his video:

What I can say is that a number of offers have been made by Impact to a number of wrestlers who were released pretty early on in the schedule, and while there were a few full-time offers, there were also some offers part-time with the idea that someone who would wish to travel to Japan in the near future may just be able to have some work on the table. So Impact maybe a good place to call home for a little while. One thing I can say for certain is that I'd be very surprised if EC3 did not go home.

Out of all the names that have been teased, EC3 is the frontrunner to join Impact Wrestling, and he's even dropped hints regarding the same on social media.

Regarding the other names, it would be interesting to see if Rusev ends up working with Impact Wrestling as that would make for an odd yet refreshing sight. Impact Wrestling has managed to get the fans talking with the video package, and they have also reportedly sent out offers. However, how many recently released WWE Superstars would they manage to get on board?