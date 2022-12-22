Former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) has detailed the hardest part of being a despised heel in wrestling.

The 37-year old was a heel for most of her eight years in WWE. A large chunk of her time in the promotion was spent as the manager of her real-life husband Rusev (AEW's Miro). Having portrayed a Russian character, historical precedent dictated that she would be booed by the crowds, especially in the US.

Now working as an actress and model since her WWE release, Perry recently appeared on the The Mike Wennmacher Show on WMAY.com. When asked about the hardest part of being a heel in wrestling, she revealed that being a despised character messed with her social media.

"When you're a heel and you really, really commit to being the bad guy, and I'm not talking about cool heels like when Kevin Owens was a heel or Sasha Banks was a heel... People still engaged with their socials. The hardest thing of being a bad guy, really committing to being hated is - it kinda screws with your engagement on social forever, because there isn't a "boo" button, there isn't a thumbs down. And so what happens is people don't like or don't comment, or they ignore you," she said [5:22 to 5:56]

Lana is currently part of the cast for reality TV show The Surreal Life. She is also reportedly making big bucks with her subscription-based site.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Lana is open to a WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Lana has said that she is open to returning to the promotion now that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are in charge.

After being a top manager and an in-ring competitor, The Ravishing Russian was released from WWE on June 2, 2021. Since her release, she has not stepped in the squared circle. She hasn't even appeared alongside her husband Miro in AEW.

Despite not officially retiring from wrestling, it is unlikely that we will see her in the ring in the near future. That is, unless her previous workplace comes calling.

In a recent appearance on the Kliq This podcast, when asked whether she was open to a WWE return, Lana had this to say:

"I'm open to everything in life,. If I put my dreams in a box, I wouldn't be where I am today. So, I mean, Triple H, he's a genius. Stephanie [McMahon]'s a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind."

Since becoming the Head of Creative in the Stamford-based promotion, The Game has overseen dozens of formerly released superstars returning to the company. With Royal Rumble right around the corner, it wouldn't be highly surprising to see Lana compete in the 30-woman battle royal.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes