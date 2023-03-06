Lana reacts to Mandy Rose's latest bikini photo, Rose replies with a three-word message

Since departing WWE, Mandy Rose has been focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling.

She recently took to Instagram to upload photos from her latest photoshoot. In reaction to this, another former WWE star, CJ Perry, reacted with a three-word message.

Formerly known as Lana in WWE, Perry worked alongside her husband, Miro (fka Rusev). Rose also responded to Perry's comment with a short message.

"Wow ! Your perfect" wrote Perry

Check out a screengrab of Perry and Rose's comments:

During her time in WWE, Lana worked alongside several top names, including Mandy Rose, Shayna Baszler, and Naomi.

Her last match in the company was a tag team match against Rose and Dana Brooke. The 37-year-old teamed up with Naomi before being released in 2021.

Mandy Rose opened up about her WWE firing

During an interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Mandy Rose opened up about her WWE firing.

She recalled making jokes about the incident while staying over at Indi Hartwell's place. Rose said:

"The next day which I was anticipating with how everything went down, I was making jokes about it actually. It's the only way [to get through it]. I was literally making jokes about it and the girls were like, 'oh my God! stop! you're crazy.' I'm like, 'no,' I'm like, 'it's not crazy. But yeah, I got a call, I don't know around like 11 or something. (...) So, yeah, I got that call and they said what they said, you know, they had to release me because of this situation but I didn't really get much info. So, that was kind of it," said Rose.

Rose is currently focusing on her career outside of professional wrestling and is mostly busy with her exclusive FanTime site.

