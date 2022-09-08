Lana sends a message to John Cena on Twitter

Lana has shared massive praise for WWE legend John Cena in her latest tweet.

John Cena is no longer a WWE mainstay as he has made a name for himself as a Hollywood star over the past few years. Earlier this year, he made waves with his role as Peacemaker on the American superhero television series of the same name.

Cena was quite dedicated to his character and was spotted in full Peacemaker gear in public on various occasions. Around the same time, Cena appeared on Jimmy Kimmel dressed as Peacemaker.

The show's creator, James Gunn, recently mentioned the same on his Twitter in a throwback picture. The tweet received a response from former WWE Superstar Lana, who had the following to say about the 16-time world champion:

"What a legend @JohnCena is !!!!! Always committed to the gimmick."

Lana and Miro were John Cena's on-screen rivals back in the day

Lana and Miro (FKA Rusev) kicked off a heated feud with John Cena in early 2015. This was back when Cena was still regularly appearing on WWE TV.

At Fastlane 2015, Miro picked up a massive win over Cena, thus retaining his United States Championship.

At WrestleMania 31, the duo battled in a big rematch, which was also contested for the United States Title. Lana played a major part in the finish of the bout.

She climbed the ring apron during the match's final moments, and Miro accidentally knocked her down. An Attitude Adjustment from Cena was enough for the pin, and a US Title win for the WWE veteran.

Lana was let go by WWE last year. She hasn't stepped back into the squared circle yet. As for Cena, he is still one of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling business.

As per the latest reports, Cena will face Austin Theory at next year's WrestleMania in a battle of the generations, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

