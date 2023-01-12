Lana sends a six-word message to 28-year-old WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry, has reacted to Liv Morgan's recent video on Twitter.

The former Riott Squad member has displayed a new aggressive side ever since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey a few months back. Morgan was one of the first to declare herself for the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match at the namesake premium live event. She also teased being the #1 entrant in the over-the-top battle royal.

The 28-year-old recently posted a video on Twitter, hyping up the upcoming Royal Rumble bout. The post caught the attention of Lana, who had a message for her real-life best friend in the reply section.

Check out the exchange below:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Walking into the Rumble like .. Walking into the Rumble like .. 😘 https://t.co/tCJt30SMs8

CJ Perry was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly eight years. While she was released from the company in 2021, she is still close to numerous WWE stars, including Liv Morgan. The duo has often been spotted together outside the squared circle and has shown full support for each other on social media.

Lana even teased moving in with Morgan last year. You can read more about it by clicking here.

Lana sent a message to Liv Morgan on the 3-year anniversary of an infamous WWE storyline

While CJ Perry and Liv Morgan are close friends in real life, they were involved in a feud in late 2019.

Towards the end of 2019, the former WWE star was part of a storyline that saw her betray Rusev (aka Miro) and get romantically involved with Bobby Lashley. The final RAW of 2019 featured a marriage segment between Lana and The All Mighty. The ceremony was interrupted by The Bulgarian Brute and a returning Liv Morgan, who then declared her love for the fellow female star.

The romantic angle between the four abruptly ended after significant backlash on social media. Perry and Lashley also parted ways after the latter realized he was being held back by the former.

Perry recently shared a message to Liv Morgan on her Instagram story reminiscing the infamous wedding anniversary.

"@yaonlylivvonce the memories of this train wreck off [sic] a wedding and marriage."

Lana was released from her WWE contract in June 2021. She has stayed off the wrestling radar ever since. Liv Morgan, meanwhile, is a prominent member of the women's division and is one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble Match.

